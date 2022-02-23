Silver jubilee celebrations of Kadireya Kalavidaru from February 27

The silver jubilee celebrations of Kadireya Kalavidaru will be held at Kadri Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple premises from February 27 to March 1.

Kadireya Kalavidaru president Gokul Kadri told reporters that Kadireya Kalavidaru had been staging social, mythological and historical plays during Shivarathri at the temple.

The play, Kateeldappe Ullaldi, staged in the past at the temple, will stage its 300th show at the temple with a new setting and direction, he added.