Silver jubilee of College of Forestry on October 9

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Oct 08 2021, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 19:40 ist
The silver jubilee of the College of Forestry, Ponnampet, will be held at 10 am on October 9.

Kodagu Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra will inaugurate the programme. Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences Director of Education Dr M Hanumanthappa will also take part. 

The college comes under the jurisdiction of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences.

The college of forestry was started in 1985 under the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru. With the efforts of M C Nanaiah as law minister, the college was shifted to Ponnampet in 1995. 

Along with UG courses, the college has been offering PG and PhD programmes since 2001. Paddy is cultivated on 22 hectares of land in the college.

In addition, pisciculture is also practised, there is a centre for cattle rearing and pig rearing as well. The college also has the credit of having a paddy research centre. 

As many as 14 IFS, 16 ACF, 125 RFO and 280 DRFOs in the country have studied in this college, according to sources. 

Dean Dr C G Kushalappa said that there are ample opportunities for the students.

The college has been attracting students both from within the state and outside, he added. 

