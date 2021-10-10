Simple Ayudha puja to be observed by workers' union

Vehicle Driver and Motor Workers' Union will celebrate Ayudha puja in a simple manner, said association president K G Suresh.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, he said that due to the pandemic, the festival will be observed with a limited number of people.

The puja will be held on October 14 at the office of the union. Later, floral tributes will be offered to the statues in the town.

Fruits will be distributed to the patients at the government hospital. Light refreshments will be served to the gathering later.

He further said, “More than 15 members of the Vehicle Driver and Motor Workers' Union have succumbed to Covid-19. Assistance has been provided by the union, to the families of the deceased.”

The motor workers union had its own building in the town. But, the building was cleared during the construction of the hi-tech market. Now, a site has been purchased by the union with its own funds, at a cost of Rs 26 lakh, said Suresh and added that there is a plan to construct a new office and a Bhavan in the days to come.

Union vice president Balakrishna, secretary Ibrahim, advisor Danny Dominique and Somaiah were present during the press meet.