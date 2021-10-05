Simple Dasara in Gonikoppa

Simple Dasara in Gonikoppa

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Oct 05 2021, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 20:58 ist
MLA K G Bopaiah speaks at a preparatory meeting organised by Kaveri Dasara Samiti in Gonikoppa.

In the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 43rd Dasara Utsava will be observed in a simple manner by conducting puja rituals to Chamundeshwari Devi, said MLA K G Bopaiah. 

Chairing a preparatory meeting on Dasara, he said Dasara celebrations will be restricted to conducting puja rituals. 

There are plans to build a full-fledged stadium in the ground where Dasara cultural programmes were held in the past, he said.

"We are mulling about using the funds released for Dasara for the stadium. The celebrations will be restricted to the procession of Chamundeshwari Devi idol on the day of Vijayadashami," said the MLA.

The officials at the meeting resolved to immerse the idol of Chamundeshwari Devi by 10.30 pm. 

Gram Panchayat president Chaitra B, tahsildar Yoganand and others were present. 

