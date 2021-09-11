Simple Ganeshotsava observed in Kodagu

Ganeshotsava was observed in a simple manner across the Kodagu district on Friday. Members of various organisations had installed Ganesha idols. Some had dropped the celebrations owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps are being taken to immerse the Ganesha idols on Sunday. The district administration has directed organisers not to take out any procession during the immersion.

Children from Koorana Bane observed Ganeshotsava by preparing an eco-friendly Ganesha idol using clay.

Chandan, Rakshith and Prajeeth had prepared a Ganesha idol and had decked it up with flowers.