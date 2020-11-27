Simple Huttari celebrations on Nov 30

Gowda Samaja President Koorana Prakash said that paddy sheaths will be distributed to people on the occasion of Huttari festival to be organised by Gowda Samaja on November 30.

Addressing reporters on Friday, he said that the festival celebrations will be kept simple in the wake of Covid-19.

The programme will be held in association with Padmavathi Gowda Mahila Okkoota, Mahila Swasahaya Sangha, ex-servicemen Gowda Koota, Gowda Yuvaka Sangha, Yuva Vedike and other cultural associations.

Members of the community will harvest paddy sheaths on the paddy field in the premises of Gowda Yuvaka Sangha on Nerekatti Harangi Road at 8.45 am and the same will be distributed to the people.

Following Covid-19, the paddy sheaths will not be distributed at Gowda Samaja auditorium and there will be no procession.

Gowda Yuvaka Sangha president Kodagana Harsha said that the members of Gowda Yuvaka Sangha have grown paddy in four fields, exclusively for Huttari.

He also requested the people to receive paddy sheaths wearing masks and by following social distancing.

Gowda Samaja director Sulyakodi Madappa and Yuva Vedike president Koorana Darshan were present.