Sisters live with dead brother for 5 days!

Two mentally ill women, oblivious of the passing away of their brother, were living with his body until neighbours grew suspicious after foul smell started emanating from the house.

55-year-old ex-serviceman Richard Fernandes of Pallottu in Panjikallu of Bantwal taluk had passed away in his sleep. Unaware of his death, his mentally ill sisters lived with the corpse for four days, before the neighbours found out the shocking truth on the fifth day.

Richard, who was unmarried, used to supply milk to the dairy daily.

As neighbours had not seen him since Saturday, they enquired with the sisters only to be told that their brother who had gone to sleep and had not woken up.

They grew suspicions when the foul smell started emanating from the house and later noticed a decomposed body of Richard lying inside the house.

The police suspected that he must have died five days ago.

A case of unnatural death was registered by Bantwal Rural Police Station.

Loretto Church priest and members of parishioners conducted the last rites of the Fernandes.