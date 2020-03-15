Six admitted to isolation wards in Kodagu

Six people in Kodagu with symptoms of Covid-19 are admitted to the isolation ward at the district hospital in Madikeri, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Three people had returned from foreign countries recently and their family members are suffering from Covid-19-like symptoms. Their throat swab samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing. The reports are awaited, she stated.

As many as 37 people from Madikeri, 19 from Virajpet and 21 from Somwarpet, have returned to Kodagu from foreign countries. Out of them, 74 have been subject to house quarantine and their health is being constantly monitored.

The DC has directed PDOs to close down all streetside eateries. The meat stalls have been asked to restrict selling meat in open containers at the stalls.