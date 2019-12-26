Six arrested for murder of Babu Shetty

Six people were arrested on the charges of murdering Babu Shetty in Kundapur by a police team, led by Kundapur DySP Hariram Shankar, on Thursday.

Shankar told DH that the 15-year-long enmity between the relatives had ended with the main accused Thejappa Shetty murdering Babu Shetty.

Many cases had been filed against the gangs led by both Thejappa and Babu. Recently, two cases under Section 307 (Attempt to Murder) of IPC was filed against Thejappa Shetty and his gang.

Thejappa who had decided to murder Babu had hatched a conspiracy, along with Udayraj Shetty, Ramesh Poojary, Praveena Poojary, Sachin Poojary and Raghvendra Poojary.

Confession

All the accused have confessed to the crime.

One of the arrested, Raghavendra Poojary is also accused of destroying the evidences.

The police have seized all the weapons.

The accused were produced before the court and were remanded in police custody for six days.