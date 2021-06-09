Six held for peddling ganja

The DCIB sleuths arrested six people on the charges of selling ganja in Madikeri.
Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Ranipete and arrested six.
The arrested are Askar Ali (40) from Tyagaraj Colony, Abdul Rahim (40) from Tyagaraj Colony, Jabilla (42) from Mahadevapete, Safana Ahmmed (32) from Suntikoppa, Naushad Alia (32) from Azad Nagara and D R Suresh from Bhagavathi Nagara.
The police seized 415 grams of ganja and Rs 35,760 in cash.
