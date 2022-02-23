Six injured in ferries wheel mishap

Six people suffered injuries in a ferries wheel mishap in Ullal on Tuesday night.

The ferries wheel and other amusement rides were in progress as part of Uroos celebrations at Hazrat Sayyid Muhammed Shareeful Madani Dargah in Ullal.

The injured were identified as Ummer Farooq (42), Mohammed Tayyeb (7), Mashitha (18), Noorjan (36), Saleeka (28) and Sameer (41).

All the injured were from Alekala in Ullal.