Six villages come under containment zones in Kodagu

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar directed the officials to work seriously towards bringing down the Covid-19 positivity rate in Kodagu.

Chairing a review meeting at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium on Tuesday, he said that the unlock will not be done unless the positivity rate comes below 5%.

Kodagu is the only district that is still under lockdown, he said.

He said that even though the cases are fewer compared to the previous month, in comparison with other districts, currently, there are more cases in Kodagu.

The positivity rate is near 8%. However, the mortality rate is less, he added.

'Increase RT-PCR tests'

Dr Sudhakar directed the district administration to keep Rapid Antigen tests below 10% and increase RT-PCR tests.

About 2,500 samples should be tested on a daily basis, he said.

The health minister also said that the Covid-19 positive people should be admitted to Covid Care Centres.

'Resorts not to operate'

There is no permission for the stay of tourists in the homestays. Directions have been issued to the deputy commissioner and to the superintendent of police regarding the same, he said.

Rigorous inspection should be carried out at the check posts. Resorts in the district are not to operate, said Dr Sudhakar.

Containment zones

Observing that the cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in Somwarpet, he instructed the officials concerned to declare Chikkatholuru, Aluru, Siddapura, Kotturu, Mulluru and Chennayyanakote villages as containment zones.

Remunerations

When Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah drew the attention of the minister towards non-payment of remuneration to the contractual workers in the health department, the minister took the DHO and Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) dean to task.

Dr Sudhakar asked the administrative officer of KoIMS whether he would keep quiet if his salary got delayed.

Speaking to the health department commissioner, he directed the official to pay the contractual staff by utilising the available grants.

The amount should go to their account by Wednesday, he added.