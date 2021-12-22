SJEC conducts hands-on training for high school students

To spark interest in science among high school students, the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC), conducted hands-on training sessions at ten government high schools in and around Mangaluru.

Dr Sheryl Colaco, who is serving as a professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and his student volunteers conducted the sessions at government high schools in Attavar, Kodman, Moodabidri, Hosabettu, Kadri, Kinnikambla, Car Street, Gurupura, Moodushedde and Kodange Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Government High School.

The main goal of these sessions was to raise awareness about how to use and assemble low-cost locally available materials to create experiments with light rays, lenses, mirrors and so on.

The sessions helped students to grasp concepts of Optics and Photonics taught in science classes at high schools.

During the workshop, the participants learned the intricacies of placing together the components for experiments involving Microscope, Infinity mirror, Light Scattering, Kaleidoscope, Reflection Experiment, Solar Applications, Series and parallel connection of batteries.

The programme was supported by the International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE-USA).

SPIE Education Outreach Grant-2020 had chosen SJEC as one of the 19 international winners in the world for a science project outreach proposal written by Dr Sheryl Grace Colaco, stated a press release.