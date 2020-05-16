SJEC student first in coding contest

Winston Sebastian Pais, a student of third-year Computer Science and Engineering in St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) made his college proud by coming first in the state-level online coding contest, 'Debug Your Lockdown' HACK-2020, conducted by Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), Karnataka Section.
ISTE Karnataka Section had organised the online event, by conducting multiple rounds of online programming tests on the popular online development platform HackerRank. Over 500 students from all over Karnataka had participated in this contest conducted under two categories and Winston bagged the first place under Category 2 that was meant for third and final year BE students.
The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see
Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors
COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home
Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?
Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study
Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask
How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal