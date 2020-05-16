SJEC student first in coding contest

SJEC student wins coding contest

  May 16 2020
  • updated: May 16 2020, 18:03 ist
Winston Sebastian Pais

Winston Sebastian Pais, a student of third-year Computer Science and Engineering in St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) made his college proud by coming first in the state-level online coding contest, 'Debug Your Lockdown' HACK-2020, conducted by Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), Karnataka Section.

ISTE Karnataka Section had organised the online event, by conducting multiple rounds of online programming tests on the popular online development platform HackerRank. Over 500 students from all over Karnataka had participated in this contest conducted under two categories and Winston bagged the first place under Category 2 that was meant for third and final year BE students.

