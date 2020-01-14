SJEC student first runner-up in beauty pageant

Christina George, a student of St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC)-Mangaluru, emerged first runner-up in Miss Karnataka Supreme category at the state-level Mr/Miss/Mrs/Teen Karnataka Supreme 2019 beauty pageant held at AMC Engineering College in Bengaluru.

Around 55 participants had taken part in the event that was jointly organised by NB Group and Hunger-Free Karnataka. She also won the title Miss Talented 2019 on the occasion.

Christina is pursuing BE in Computer Science and Engineering and is in the second year.

She has won several accolades in the past with her exceptional performances, including the title of Miss Mangaluru 2019.