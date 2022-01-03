Skaters win 6 medals

Skaters win 6 medals

DHNS
Mangaluru,
  Jan 03 2022
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 00:02 ist
The skaters of Hi-flyers Skating Club who won medals.

The skaters from Hi-flyers Skating Club have won three silver and three bronze medals at the 59th national-level roller skating championship organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India in New Delhi, said club executive committee member Santhosh Shetty.

Skater Tanmay M Kottari won two silver medals, Arna Rajesh (one silver, one bronze medal) and Arpitha Nishanth Shet (one bronze medal), while Mohammed Shamil Arshad won one bronze medal.

The skaters will be trained by Mohandas, Jayaraj and Ramanand.

