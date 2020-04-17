SKDRDP donates Rs 5 crore to PM-Cares Fund

Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade donated Rs 5 crore to PM-Cares Fund, to fight against Covid-19.
The amount was transferred to the PM-Cares Fund, said SKDRDP executive director Dr L H Manjunath.
In a meeting convened on Friday, Veerendra Heggade said that all the SHG members of SKDRDP should maintain discipline. The social distancing guidelines issued by government should be adhered to.
Even after lifting of the lockdown, people should maintain social distancing to avoid the spread of Covid-19, he stressed.
