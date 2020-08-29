Skill mapping of unemployed people in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the joint director of the department of industries was asked to take up skill mapping of those rendered unemployed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Many who were working outside the state and in Gulf countries had returned to their native villages. Education profiling of such unemployed people will be taken up at Gram Panchayat level and in ULBs.

If they are good in construction industries, then their services will be utilised in Smart City projects and other developmental works, he said during a phone-in programme organised by Prajavani, the sister publication of Deccan Herald, on Saturday.

To a query, he said village accountants will be asked to identify acres of farmland left fallow and measures will be taken to recultivate them.

He said that he will also look into the programmes for the upliftment of Koraga and Malekudiya communities in the district.

To promote tourism, steps will be taken to project the beautiful beaches in the district.

When a resident, Jaleel, complained about the pollution in River Nethravathi, the deputy commissioner said that Nethravathi is the lifeline of the district and measures will be taken to contain the pollution.

The proposals on solid and liquid waste management units will be drafted for the areas located on the banks of the river, to ensure that no waste is dumped or flows directly to the river.

All measures will be taken to make Mangaluru a ‘real’ smart city and clean city in the next one year, he said.

The MCC commissioner has been directed to clear all the encroached footpaths in Mangaluru, to facilitate easy movement of pedestrians.

When Padmanabha Ullal highlighted the discrepancies in water bills, the deputy commissioner promised to take up the issue with the authorities concerned.

Ullal also informed that Mangaluru Smart City Mission has no NGO representatives in its citizen advisory committee. The deputy commissioner promised to look into it.

'No service roads'

A resident, Niranjan, said that the lack of service roads from Kottara to Surathkal on NH 66 was causing hardships to people. The road connecting Surathkal to MRPL was damaged and an electric crematorium should also be developed in Surathkal.

Dr Rajendra promised to discuss the issue of lack of service roads with NHAI project director.

Resident G K Bhat urged the deputy commissioner to partially open Wenlock Hospital for treating non-Covid patients. The deputy commissioner responded by saying that speciality wings will be opened at Wenlock Hospital in a phased manner shortly.

While responding to a query, he said a meeting will be convened in the first week of September, to pressurise MSEZ representatives on providing employment to project displaced persons.

Awareness on competitive exams

Dr Rajendra K V said he aims at creating awareness on competitive examinations among students in BCM hostels and hostels run by the Social Welfare Department.