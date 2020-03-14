Slacklining introduced at St Mary’s Island

Slack Mitra team in association with Malpe Beach Development Committee rigged Udupi’s first slackline on Friday.

Sudesh Shetty of Mantra Tourism Development company said it was an attempt to promote St Mary’s Island as a geological marvel and an upcoming adventure sports destination.

Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Preethi Gehlot, Tourism department Assistant Director Chandrashekar and others also tried their hand at slacklining.

St Mary’s Island is one of the geological monuments in the country. It is full of volcanic basalt rock column and the island is a geological treasure trove as well as a hub for island biodiversity and ecology.

The crew included Navin Devnani Torres (27), owner of Slack Mitra, Adhwaith Manohar (310, a slackliner, Kshitij Mittal (32), an adventure sports promoter and Vinay Tataria (28), a conservationist.

Born out of climbing, slacklining is the sport of tying a flat rope between two anchors and walking or doing tricks on it to find some balance.

At St Mary’s Island, the slackline has been set between two huge rocks for demonstration. Slacklining is one of the most upcoming adventure sport internationally and growing fast in India, said Shetty.