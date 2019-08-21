Sliding of garbage: Permanent solution after report

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has taken up work to build a temporary retaining wall to prevent the flow of leachate into a rivulet at Kanjiradi in Mandara near Pacchanady.

“The work on the wall is in progress. It will ensure that the wastewater from garbage will not pollute the stream. Meanwhile, experts from Salem, IISc, Bengaluru, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Geological Survey of India (GSI), Geo-Marine Institute (GMI), NITK, Surathkal and from Coimbatore have visited the spot and given suggestions on measures that should be taken up to deal with the problem. Based on the report submitted by these experts, permanent measures will be initiated by the MCC to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” sources told DH.

There are suggestions to completely clear the landfill site and reclaim the land. The most suitable suggestions will be finalised. Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S has promised to appoint a nodal officer to work on the permanent solution.

Already, the leachate, flowing over a distance of one kilometre, has polluted all surface water sources of nearby houses.

About 12 acres of farmland were destroyed due to the sliding of garbage. Arecanut, coconut, banana, pepper crops were damaged in the farmlands.

Open wells, ponds and other water bodies in the nearby areas too have been polluted. The sliding of the garbage has made the entire area reek.

With garbage sliding on to the road, connectivity from Mangalajyothi to Mandara was affected. Work has been taken up on the road to Mandara via Kudupu. As a temporary measure, 24 affected families had been shifted to the Karnataka Housing Board apartments at Baithurli-Neermarga area.

A delegation of Congress leaders comprising former ministers Ramanath Rai and U T Khader, former MLA Mohiuddin Bava, DCC President Harish Kumar and others visited the garbage slide area in Pacchanady and Mandara on Wednesday.

Ramanath Rai admitted that the sliding of the garbage was a disaster.

The state government should sanction Rs 100 crore package to develop the area, Rai demanded. He said, “The BJP leaders visit the spot and blame the previous government. Instead, let them initiate action to solve the problem of the residents.”

U T Khader regretted that even after a fortnight, no concrete steps had been taken to solve the issue.

“The MP and MLAs should have invited the principal secretary of urban development in order to study the situation. The Congress will submit a memorandum to the chief minister to initiate action and sanction funds to rehabilitate the affected families,” Khader promised.