Slum Development Board sanctions Rs 45 lakh towards basic facilities

The Slum Development Board has sanctioned Rs 46 lakh to provide basic facilities to the residents of Mogaragalli, situated on the fifth block, in Virajpet Town Panchayat limits.

The work on the development of a rivulet will also be taken up, said Town Panchayat member S H Matheen.

The rivulet surrounded by weeds has been posing a hurdle to the easy flow of water and has been affecting the people residing by the side of the rivulet, he said.

MLA K G Bopaiah had submitted an appeal to the board to sanction funds for the development of the area, he added.

Matheen said that a tender will be floated to take up development works.