Slush field sports meet on August 15

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Jul 24 2021, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 23:02 ist

Nisarga Jaycees open slush field sports meet will be organised at Kolathodi on August 15.

The sports meet will be organised while adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines. Only those who have availed Covid-19 vaccines are allowed to take part in the meet, said Jaycees president M N Vaneeth Kumar.

There will be races, tug-of-war and football competitions. Those who wish to take part should register by August 10. For details contact: 9481883738, 9880504208. 

