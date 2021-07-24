Slush field sports meet on August 15

Nisarga Jaycees open slush field sports meet will be organised at Kolathodi on August 15.

The sports meet will be organised while adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines. Only those who have availed Covid-19 vaccines are allowed to take part in the meet, said Jaycees president M N Vaneeth Kumar.

There will be races, tug-of-war and football competitions. Those who wish to take part should register by August 10. For details contact: 9481883738, 9880504208.