Slush filled Bhagamandala roads inconvenience motorists

A comfortable commute for residents of Bhagamandala in Kodagu appears to be a luxury, looking at the pathetic condition of the roads. A pothole-ridden slushy road has been welcoming the visitors of late.

"Further, there are no proper bus services, the ATM services are defunct and the pathetic condition of roads have been bothering Bhagamandala. If the authorities fail to initiate steps to repair the roads, then a protest is inevitable," said Kodagu Rakshana Vedike Bhagamandala hobli unit office-bearers.

Kodagu Rakshana Vedike Bhagamandala hobli unit president Vinod Chedukar said that Bhagamandala is known for Talacauvery and Bhagandeshwara temples. In spite of it, it has been neglected.

"Without suitable bus services, the office-goers, school children and labourers are inconvenienced. The KSRTC buses that were operating in the past had suspended their services," said the residents.

The villagers have to depend on private vehicles to commute. In spite of submitting appeals to the authorities to reintroduce bus services, all the appeals have fallen on deaf ears, rued Vinod, a local resident.

The KSRTC should operate five buses to Bhagamandala from Madikeri like in the past, he said.

"The ATM services have become defunct in Bhagamandala. As a result, the account holders are forced to stand in a queue to avail cash from the bank. The bank officials also have no knowledge of Kannada and the poor villagers are finding it difficult to converse. The ATM should be repaired at the earliest. Kannada should be given priority in the banks," he demanded.

In the name of an overbridge, a road has remained neglected in Bhagamandala. The slushy road has been inconveniencing the motorists. Though the road to Talacauvery was repaired when President Ram Nath Kovind visited Kodagu, the unscientific dumping of the soil by the side of the road has aggravated the problem, said the residents.

The Gram Panchayat and authorities concerned should initiate steps to repair the road, said Kodagu Rakshana Vedike members.