Slush filled road inconveniences schoolchildren

The road leading to Gaddehalla Government Higher Primary School and Boys hostel has turned slushy and is inconveniencing the students and teachers.

“We had appealed to the MLA, ZP members, GP members to repair the road even before the onset of monsoon. Our efforts did not yield any results. The slushy road is now unmotorable,” said the villagers.

A moderate rain turns the road into slush. It is not possible to walk on the road after a downpour, said the villagers.

The contractor had constructed a culvert as per his whims and fancy. As a result, rainwater does not flow easily into the culverts. The stagnation of water has resulted in the breeding of mosquitoes.

A student of the school had reported sudden fever recently. When an autorickshaw was hired to shift him to a hospital, the auto got struck on the slush road. Later, the villagers had to carry the boy to the hospital.

A student from Gaddehalla said, “We cannot walk to our school. Our uniforms get spoiled in the slushy road. We want a solution to the problem.”

A resident, P R Sunil Kumar, said, “The gram panchayat has shown a negligent attitude in the maintenance of the road. The stagnant water is now aiding the breeding of mosquitoes.”