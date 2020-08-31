'Small industries expecting more support from govt'

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) President K B Arasappa said that the small industries are expecting more support from the government to recover from the Covid induced lockdown losses.

Even after the relaxation of the lockdown in Karnataka, about 20% of the small and medium industries are yet to open. The assistance given to industries to recover is not sufficient. The relief package announced by the government has not reached the industries that are in dire need of it, he told reporters.

Stating that Udupi has around 15,280 micro, small and medium industries, he said the industries have generated employment to 1,17,085 people.

He said though many are interested in setting up units, owing to the row over exports and non-availability of land, there is a setback for industrial units. If the government solves the issues bothering industrialists, then thousands of jobs can be generated.

There is a need for around 50 acres of land to promote industrialisation. There are four industrial areas established by KIADB and three industrial estates of KSSIDC.

He said KASSIA has been in continuous touch with the Centre and the state government, representing the on-ground situation with a view to obtain relief for industries.

He demanded that the interest payment for the loan should be reduced to six percent.

The Central government has pumped in liquidity into the system to enable industries to borrow from banks and financial institutions to revive operations.

The state government is supporting industry in various ways through moratoriums on payments, waiver of certain payments such as fixed electricity charges and also easing compliance requirements.

However, the steps taken are felt inadequate and KASSIA has requested the government to initiate more measures in order to ensure that MSMEs get back on their feet.

There are ample opportunities to promote industrialisation in coastal Karnataka, he added.