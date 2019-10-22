Smart poles in 15 locations in M'luru

Smart poles will be erected at 15 locations, particularly near major traffic junctions under Mangaluru Smart City Mission, Mohammed Nazeer, Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) managing director, has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting, he said that the smart poles will have five cameras, including one Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) camera. “The cameras can rotate 360 degrees and provide information on the cases of traffic violation. The information will be given to the command and control centre of the Mangaluru Smart City Limited, which will be linked to the police control room,” he explained.

In the first phase, smart poles will be erected at 15 junctions. The city police have submitted a list of 66 junctions. The cost of each pole – including the cameras – is Rs 5 lakh, the MD added.

Nazeer said that the service bus stand will be shifted to Pumpwell. The tender process to develop a service bus stand on 7.5-acre land at an estimated cost of Rs 445 crore will be initiated shortly. he said.

“There is a plan to develop an integrated transport hub at Padil. As none of the private property owners showed interest in the notification on the project, the MSCL has decided to develop a service bus stand at Pumpwell,” he explained.