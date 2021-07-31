Snail menace hits coffee plantations

The rains have brought the problem of snail infestation in coffee plantations in Handli Gram Panchayat limits.

The snails had wreaked havoc in the plantations in the previous years. A fast breeder, the snail has emerged as a major problem for planters. They multiply in large numbers within a short span of time, said, growers.

The growers in the region are spending sleepless nights for the last few days.

The infestation has affected around 300 acres of plantation in Shanivarasanthe hobli.

A growers SHG has submitted a memorandum to the Coffee Board seeking assistance to overcome the snail infestation.

Meanwhile, with the recede in rainfall, farmers have completed transplantation of paddy seedlings in Shanivarasanthe hobli. Paddy is cultivated on 250 hectares of land in Shanivarasanthe.

According to officials, about 85% of the transplantation has been completed. The transplantation of a hybrid variety of paddy seedlings is pending.

Farmer and a retired principal, S M Umashankar, said, "Shanivarasanthe area has experienced 33 inches of rainfall since January. The farmers are expecting a bumper crop this year."