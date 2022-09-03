Sniffer dog Geetha passes away

Geetha, a sniffer dog attached to the dog squad of the city police, passed away on Saturday. The cremation will be held at the DAR grounds on September 4 at 8 am, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.
The female Labrador Retriever was born on May 21, 2011, and joined the police force on August 19, 2011.
She had undergone training for 11 months at CAR South in Bengaluru.
Harish was her handler and was engaged in the detection of explosives.
She was part of the bandobast team during VVIP visits in Mangaluru and played a pivotal role during her 11 years of service with the department.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The fast phenomenon
'Poverty decreased but social inequality up in India'
NASA Moon rocket ready for second attempt at liftoff
Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen
Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands
Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career
DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?