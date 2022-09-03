Sniffer dog Geetha passes away

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 03 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 02:11 ist
Geetha, sniffer dog attached to city police in Mangaluru. Credit: Special arrangement

Geetha, a sniffer dog attached to the dog squad of the city police, passed away on Saturday. The cremation will be held at the DAR grounds on September 4 at 8 am, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

The female Labrador Retriever was born on May 21, 2011, and joined the police force on August 19, 2011.

She had undergone training for 11 months at CAR South in Bengaluru.

 Harish was her handler and was engaged in the detection of explosives.

She was part of the bandobast team during VVIP visits in Mangaluru and played a pivotal role during her 11 years of service with the department.

Mangaluru
Police Dogs

