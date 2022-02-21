Social activist Asif Apathbandhava detained

Surathkal police on Monday took social activist Asif Apathbandhava who was staging a protest against the toll plaza at Surathkal into custody.

Based on a complaint filed by NHAI, the police took four in custody and an FIR was registered, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Following the indefinite stir, NHAI had mounted a board near the toll plaza which said suitable action will be initiated against those who spread a message that the toll plaza at Surathkal is 'illegal'.

Asif Apathbandhava had been staging a protest demanding the closure of the toll gate for the last 14 days.

Transgenders had allegedly assaulted Asif while he was on indefinite stir a few days ago. Accordingly, Asif had filed a complaint and police had arrested six persons.

When Asif and others were staging the protest, the police seized the pendal, sound system and others from the spot.

Asif Apathbandhava said, "This is the beginning of an intensified protest against the toll plaza."