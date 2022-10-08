M'luru activist arrested after posting morphed photo

Social activist Bajilakeri posts morphed picture of pregnant woman; arrested in Mangaluru

Bajilakeri allegedly posted a morphed picture of a pregnant woman with the head of Cheetah

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 08 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 16:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police arrested a social activist, Sunil Bajilakeri, on the charges of creating a ruckus and preventing the police personnel from performing their duties.

The incident occured on Friday evening when a team of police personnel went to meet Sunil Bajilakeri to hand over a notice after a complaint had been filed against him for posting a morphed picture of a pregnant woman with the head of Cheetah brought from Namibia on Facebook. The caption of the photo read: When will baby showers be conducted for the pregnant Cheetah?

The notice asked Sunil Bajilakeri to appear for inquiry when called for. However, instead of accepting the notice, he allegedly tore it. A case against him was registered at Urwa station.

 

Mangaluru
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Police

