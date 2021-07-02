Social activist M B Prabhu passes away

M B Prabhu, who had been working for the development of tribals, for the past many years, passed away on Friday. He was 55.

He was suffering from multi-organ failure and breathed his last at a government hospital in Hunsur.

He is survived by his wife P B Veena and three daughters.

Prabhu was a native of Guttala village of Haveri district. He was the voice of the tribal population in Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts.