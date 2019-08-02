Social media campaign to purchase Coffee Day shares

‘Team Nammudugaru’, a group of youth from Mudigere, have started a social media campaign “Namma Coffee Day, Nanu Siddhartha" and have appealed to the people to purchase Coffee Day shares.

In a message on social media, they said, “The death of Cafe Coffee Day owner Siddhartha has saddened us. His dream and lifestyle is a model and inspiration. He had given employment to thousands. It is our duty to save internationally Cafe Coffee Day by purchasing shares. This is our attempt to save Coffee Day.”

Speaking to DH, WhatsApp group admin Divin said, “The share value of Coffee Day is declining. We should not allow it to happen. By purchasing the shares, we have to save Cafe Coffee Day. Hence, we started a campaign in social media especially Facebook and WhatsApp.”