Solar eclipse will be partial in Mangaluru, Udupi

Poornaprajna Amateur Astronomers’ Club coordinator Athul Bhat said that with the moon covering 40.38% of the sun’s disk, the solar eclipse would be partially witnessed in the coastal districts on June 21. The Eclipse will begin at 10:04 am and will end at 1:22 pm with 11:37 am being the time of maximum eclipse.

The eclipse on June 21 will appear annular in countries like Congo and South Sudan in African continent, Oman, Yemen, Pakistan, India and China in Asia and culminating in Guam islands. In India, the annular belt will pass through Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand before moving into China, Bhat said. The part with the most Annularity in India would be Joishmath in Uttarakhand with 98.97% of the sun covered, leaving behind a very thin ring, he added.

In Mangaluru, the eclipse will appear partial as well with the moon covering 38.71% of the sun’s disk. Here, the eclipse will begin at 10:04 am, peak at 11:37am and end at 1:21pm. The eclipse will last for 3 hours and 18 minutes after which the moon will continue on its way around the earth, leaving the sun on its own, he added.