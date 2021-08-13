Soldier’s family urges action against accused

“Persons who have assaulted us should be punished. We are not into any negotiation,” said soldier Ashok Kumar and his family members who were allegedly assaulted by some people in Boyikeri.

Addressing reporters on Friday, Ashok’s wife Yogitha said that the family condemns the assault. Strict legal action should be taken against the accused. Also, similar incidents should not repeat in future.

The statement by district Congress leaders saying we are ready for negotiation is not true. Nobody came to us for mediation and even if they come, we are not ready, she said.

Yogitha further requested people not to politicize the incident. The family is pained by the incident. The culprits have robbed gold ornaments worn by the family members.

Ashok Kumar will return to his duty in the Indian Army in 10 days. Therefore, the family should be given protection, she said.

Akhila Karnataka Maji Sainikara Sangha Kodagu president K P Somanna, vice president Sudhir and organising secretary Lava was present.