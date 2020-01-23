Solider from Kodagu found dead in Pune

The body of Cheeranda Rachan Bopanna (22), a soldier who was undergoing training in an Indian Army camp in Madhya Pradesh, was found hanging in a guesthouse in Pune on Thursday.

It is said that Rachan Bopanna, a native of Mugutageri village in Ponnampet, was in his last phase of training. On Sunday, he availed an out pass and left the training camp in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Ponnampet Ex-Servicemen Association President Ainanda Mandanna contacted the Army officials when came to know about the incident.

The Army officials told Mandanna that it had been decided to perform the last rites of Rachan at the Army camp in Jabalpur as the body was decomposing and not in a condition to be transported to his native place.

A death note was also found near the body, according to the sources.

Rachan’s family member Cheeranda Kanda Subbaiah, Ponnampet Ex-Servicemen Association President Ainanda Mandanna and Rachan’s sister have flown to Jabalpur.

Rachan’s father Cheeranda Somaiah and mother Bharati could not attend the funeral, owing to poor health.