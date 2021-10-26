Solve drinking water woes, demand residents

The residents raised the issue of shortage of drinking water at Bagilukandi in Kiragandoor Gram Panchayat limits during the Gram Sabha meeting chaired by Gram Panchayat president S K Raghu.
A resident, Shivakumar, said that residents have to fetch water after walking half-a- kilometre.
In spite of an appeal to solve the water woes, no action has been taken so far by the authorities concerned, he added.
Responding to Shivakumar, PDO Rajani said that an action plan has been prepared to sink a borewell and lay pipelines to supply water.
Coffee Belegarara Horata Samiti president M C Muddappa said that the coffee growers are in distress because of the untimely rain.
The government should provide free electricity to the growers using up to 10hp pump sets, he added.
