'Solve hijab issue within framework of Constitution'

Jilla Muslim Okkuta President Ibrahim Saheb Kota has urged the authorities to solve the row over hijab within the framework of the Constitution.

The row could have been solved at the school level. Unfortunately, it has been made a big problem. Owing to the negative stand of the Udupi Government PU College Development Committee members, the issue remained unsolved, he added.

"It is mandatory for the girl students to wear headscarves. The college should ensure that students are not denied of education," he said.

"India is a diverse country. One should be sensitive to the issue of belief, traditions and culture of the people. The issue over wearing headscarves should be solved within the framework of the Constitution," he said and added that wearing a headscarf does not amount to a violation of the dress code.

The students are ready to wear headscarves as per the colour of the uniform, he said.

Political parties should not interfere in educational institutions. Activities that instigate the students should not be carried out, he added.