'Solve problems pertaining to PF account of Beedi workers'

The government should take steps to solve the confusion over PF documents belonging to Beedi workers in the district, demanded Karnataka-Karavali Beedi Karmikara Union.

Union president Mohammed Rafi said that the officials from EPFO are claiming that the PF documents furnished by the Beedi workers are not in order. As a result, the workers are devoid of the benefits.

In spite of the Beedi industry owners giving a joint declaration, the problem has not been solved. The officials are demanding SSLC marks cards, passports, a letter from the doctor and others, he said.

"A majority of the Beedi workers are illiterate. The Beedi workers are made to run from pillar to post while withdrawing money from PF by citing various mistakes in the applications. As a result, thousands of applications have not been cleared. To rectify the mistakes, the officials should consider the PAN and Aadhaar card of the beedi workers," he demanded.

He also warned of staging a protest if the problem is not rectified immediately.