'Solve row among jeep drivers in Mandalpatti'

Kodagu Rakshana Vedike (KRV) has urged the district administration and tourism department to intervene and solve the confusion over rent charges by the jeeps to reach Mandalpatti.

Unemployed youths have been driving jeeps to eke out a living in Mandalpatti. However, there is a row over the rent, which has led to scuffles among the drivers. In the interest of the promotion of tourism in Kodagu, such developments are not good in the district, said Vedike president Pavan Pemmaiah.

Owing to differences of opinion, drivers are forced to spend their days visiting police stations. The district administration and tourism department should intervene and solve the row, he added.