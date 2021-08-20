Solve row over confusion in RTCs: Farmers appeal to tahsildar

Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene district unit office-bearers met tahsildar R Yogananda and appealed to him to set right the row over confusion in the RTCs of the farmers.

Raitha Sangha general secretary C Sujai Bopaiah said the RTC of the farmers in Virajpet and Ponnampet taluks mention as P1, P2, P3, and P4. This has been posing a hurdle for the farmers in availing of loans from the banks. The row over confusion in the RTCs should be solved at the earliest.

Reacting to it, the tahsildar said that farmers can change their names and make other corrections in the RTC. Only the assistant commissioner has the power to delete the names in the RTC.

Sangha convener Subhash Subbaiah said that there is a lack of coordination between the revenue and survey departments. As a result, the farmers are facing inconvenience.

There is a lack of staff at the taluk office in the newly created Ponnampet taluk, he added.

The tahsildar promised to solve the problems.