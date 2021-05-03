Somanna directs DC to ensure oxygen supply in hospitals

Kodagu District In-charge Minister V Somanna has issued directions to Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal to ensure the availability of oxygen in the hospitals in the district.

From Vikasa Soudha, Bengaluru, the minister conducted a video conference with the MLAs, MLCs, DC, Zilla Panchayat CEO, SP, DHO and other officials from Kodagu.

Somanna instructed the deputy commissioner to take all measures to avoid a shortage of oxygen.

The availability should be monitored regularly and the same should be reported to him, the minister said and also asked the officials concerned to implement strict measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

As of Monday morning, 599 fresh cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the district. Among them, 117 cases were from Madikeri, 193 were from Somwarpet and 289 were from Virajpet.

The district's tally of Covid-19 cases is 12,474, out of whom 8,045 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

As many as 332 recovered patients were discharged during the last 24 hours. There are 4,304 active cases.

Five people have succumbed to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. The district has recorded 125 Covid-19 related deaths so far. The number of containment zones is 473.