Somanna offers 'bagina' at Harangi reservoir

District In-charge Minister V Somanna and other elected representatives from the district offered 'bagina' to River Cauvery after the Harangi reservoir reached its maximum storage capacity.

Earlier, prayers were offered to an idol of River Cauvery on the premises of the reservoir.

The minister opened the crest gate of the reservoir to initiate the release of water into the river. Three sirens were blown on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Somanna said that losses of more than one crore rupees have occurred due to heavy rain and strong winds in the district.

A person died after being washed away in the river, near Bhagamandala. His family members will be compensated, said the minister.

Stating that there was no drought during the two-year tenure of the BJP-led state government headed by B S Yediyurappa, the district in-charge minister said that floods have wreaked havoc in several regions.

He also said that Harangi is the first one among the reservoirs in the state to reach the maximum storage level.

He felt blessed to get an opportunity to make bagina offerings, he said.

"The reservoir provides water to 1.65 lakh hectares in Kodagu, K R Nagara, Mysuru, Hassan, Arkalgud and Hunsur," he added.

Somanna said that a portion of the funds has already been released for carrying out the work on desilting at Harangi reservoir. The tender was floated for the work twice. But, no experienced contractor had taken part. Therefore, a tender will be floated again for the third time.

An expert committee in its report has mentioned that Tungabhadra and Hospet reservoirs too are filled with silt.

'CM's prerogative'

To a query, Somanna said that the expansion of the cabinet of ministers is the prerogative of the chief minister.

However, CM's visit to Delhi does not have to be attributed to cabinet expansion every time. He goes to Delhi to discuss the issues related to the developments of the state, said Somanna.

Yediyurappa is an experienced chief minister and he has been doing his work excellently, he added.

MP Pratap Simha, Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan M P, Arkalgud MLA A T Ramaswamy, Periyapattana MLA Mahadev, MLC Sunil Subramani M P, Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, Kaveri Neeravari Nigama chief engineer Shankaregowda and others were present.