Somanna visits Tholpatti

With the rise in Covid-19 cases, District In-charge Minister V Somanna visited the Kodagu-Kerala border area of Tholpatti on Saturday.

The minister directed officials to increase surveillance in border areas and mandatorily conduct testing of all those arriving in Karnataka from Kerala.

He said that 100 oxygen supported beds in Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, 50 in Virajpet taluk hospital, 30 in Kutta PHC, 30 in Palibetta PHC and 10 at Lopamudra Hospital have been set up.

The district requires an additional 650 to 700 jumbo oxygen cylinders which will be supplied at the earliest, he added.