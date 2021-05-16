Somanna visits Tholpatti

Somanna visits Tholpatti

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 16 2021, 00:01 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 00:49 ist
Minister V Somanna visited Tholpatti on the Kodagu-Kerala border.

With the rise in Covid-19 cases, District In-charge Minister V Somanna visited the Kodagu-Kerala border area of Tholpatti on Saturday.

The minister directed officials to increase surveillance in border areas and mandatorily conduct testing of all those arriving in Karnataka from Kerala.

He said that 100 oxygen supported beds in Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, 50 in Virajpet taluk hospital, 30 in Kutta PHC, 30 in Palibetta PHC and 10 at Lopamudra Hospital have been set up.

The district requires an additional 650 to 700 jumbo oxygen cylinders which will be supplied at the earliest, he added.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

V Somanna
Tholpatti
Kodagu-Kerala border
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is the endgame for Hamas and Israel?

What is the endgame for Hamas and Israel?

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

NASA releases 3D video of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

NASA releases 3D video of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

 