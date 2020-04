Somashekar Bhat, a senior BJP worker and former vice president of TMC in Udupi was pleasantly surprised when he received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

During a few minute conversations, Modi had enquired about his health. Bhat spoke on his connection with Sangh Parivar, Udupi Municipal election in 1984, convention at Jaipur and other issues. Bhat said, "It felt great to get a call from PM Modi though my work was restricted to the district level."