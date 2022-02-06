‘Some elected representatives planting communal seeds among students’

Elected representatives are dividing students in colleges into the lines of religion. Already, in the district prison in Mangaluru, undertrials are categorised based on their religions, charged DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla.

He was addressing a gathering during a protest organised by Samana Manaska Sanghatanegala Okkuta at Clock Tower to condemn the principal’s decision to prevent students from wearing headscarves in Kundapura govt college.

“Elected representatives like Nalin Kumar Kateel, Raghupathi Bhat and Sunil Kumar are sowing seeds of communal disharmony in minds of students. They should be ashamed of their actions. It is a tragedy that elected representatives are failing to use their common sense,” he said.

The status quo should be maintained till the court delivers its verdict. The government should ensure that students are not denied education. The row over Hijab is a conspiracy of the ruling forces, he alleged.

The elected representatives should remember that former prime minister Indira Gandhi used to wear a headcover while appearing in public places. The country is being defamed across the world, said Muneer.

CPM leader Sunil Kumar said, “The government had failed to fill more than two lakh vacancies in different departments. Do not compare Hijab with employment,” he said.

Karnataka Adivasi Samanvaya Samiti joint convener Dr Krishnappa Konchadi condemned the move of the principals of colleges in Udupi and Kundapura.

Principals should uphold principles, he added.

Senior Dalit leader M Devadas said, “All religions have their own rituals, which has been followed since time immemorial. Now, Muslim women have started availing education. Those who could not digest it are engaged in creating such confusion. The government is engaged in religious politics.”