Someshwara beach will be developed: DC Jagadeesha

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that steps will be taken to develop Someshwara beach at Paduvari village in Byndoor as a tourist destination.

MLA B M Sukumar Shetty while visiting the beach told reporters that Someshwara beach in Udupi is one of the beautiful and has a dangerous seashore.

To develop it as a tourist spot, the tourism department had sanctioned Rs 5 crore in the first phase.

Using the amount, a hanging bridge will be constructed from the estuary of River Sumanavathi to Paduvari seashore via Someshwara. Toilets, sea walk, parking area and commercial complexes will be constructed.

The deputy commissioner said that to attract the attention of visitors plying on the National Highway, a welcome arch will be constructed at Shiroor. All the development works will be completed in the next two years.

MLA B M Sukumar Shetty said, “An amount of Rs 200 crore was sanctioned to take up developmental works in Byndoor Assembly Constituency. Funds had been released to take up the first phase of development works on the beach. Someshwara beach has ample tourism potential. Under the second phase, a Rs 20 crore proposal will be submitted to the government.”