Somwarpet Town Panchayat president dies of Covid-19

Somwarpet Town Panchayat president Nalini Ganesh (57) succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

She was suffering from a cold and cough for the past several days.

On Monday, she was admitted to the Designated Covid Hospital in Madikeri, following a complaint of breathlessness.

On Wednesday morning, she suffered a heart attack and passed away without responding to treatment.

Nalini was elected to Somwarpet Town Panchayat in 1983, 1993, 2008, 2010 and 2020.

She had served as the president of the Town Panchayat in 2008 and 2020 and as vice president in 1993 and 2010.

During her current tenure as the president, she had visited the houses of Covid-19 positive people and responded to their woes. Ironically, Covid-19 has claimed her life.

Nalini Ganesh had also held several posts including the post of president of Somwarpet Vividhoddesha Sahakara Sangha, Mahila Samaja, director of Kannada Sahitya Parishat taluk unit and BJP taluk Mahila Morcha president.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, MLC Sunil Subramani and others have condoled the demise of Nalini Ganesh.