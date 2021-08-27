Somwarpet TP byelections: 7 candidates in the fray

There are seven candidates in the fray for the byelections for two seats in Somwarpet Town Panchayat. The election will be held on September 3.
Those who are in the fray from ward number 1 are B R Mrityunjay from the BJP, Bhuvaneshwar from the Congress, D S Girish from the JD(S) and Ravishankar, an independent candidate. From ward number 3, Mohini from the BJP, Sandhya from the Congress and K M Pushpa from the JD(S) are contesting.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics
'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports
How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football
DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans
Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa
Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins
Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study
Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement
Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers