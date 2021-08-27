Somwarpet TP byelections: 7 candidates in the fray

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Aug 27 2021, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 21:38 ist

There are seven candidates in the fray for the byelections for two seats in Somwarpet Town Panchayat. The election will be held on September 3.

Those who are in the fray from ward number 1 are B R Mrityunjay from the BJP, Bhuvaneshwar from the Congress, D S Girish from the JD(S) and Ravishankar, an independent candidate. From ward number 3, Mohini from the BJP, Sandhya from the Congress and K M Pushpa from the JD(S) are contesting.

