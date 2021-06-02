Son dies hours after performing final rites of father

Son dies hours after performing final rites of Covid-19-positive father

Though he was shifted to a hospital in Puttur, he was declared dead on arrival

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 02 2021, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 20:58 ist
Shailesh was working in Australia and had returned to his native two months ago. Credit: Reuters Photo

A 44-year-old son died within a few hours of his father's death while taking part in the final rites at Bailuguthu Koppala in Punacha of Vittal.

Bhujanga Shetty (85), a retired lecturer in KPT, had succumbed to Covid-19 infection on Tuesday night. Seva Bharathi volunteers had conducted the final rites of Shetty on Wednesday.

Shetty's younger son Shailesh Shetty (44) who took part in the final rites collapsed all of a sudden. Though he was shifted to a hospital in Puttur, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Shailesh was working in Australia and had returned to his native two months ago. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

