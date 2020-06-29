Son drags sick father, leaves him beside a road

DHNS
DHNS, Ullal,
  • Jun 29 2020, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 23:39 ist
Representative image.

A mentally-ill man dragged his sick father by holding his legs, from the first floor of a lodge, and left him beside the road, before fleeing the spot, at Deralakatte on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on Monday.

The lodge owner and staff provided first aid to the man and took back him to the lodge.

The aged man who was working as an attendee in a private educational institution in Bajpe and was availing treatment at a private hospital in Deralakatte. After he was discharged from the hospital, he had been staying in a lodge situated opposite to the hospital to continue the treatment.

He was accompanied by his son, who was suffering from mental illness.

The aged man’s two other sons were in Mumbai and had reached Mangaluru. After completing seven days of quarantine, they were supposed to arrive at
Deralakatte on Tuesday (June 30).

mentally ill
Karnataka
Crime

